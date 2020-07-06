You are the owner of this article.
Millennium Tour coming to Chaifetz Arena with Omarion, Bow Wow lands a 2021 date
Nelly's 10th Black and White Ball at Four Seasons Hotel

Bow Wow performs at Nelly's 10th Black and White Ball at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis on Sunday, April 10, 2016. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Update: This show has been rescheduled for May 9, 2021, at Chaifetz Arena after two 2020 dates that were postponed in light of the pandemic. Original tickets will be honored at the new date.

Original post: The Millennium Tour 2020 with Omarion, Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy, Lloyd and Sammie is at Chaifetz Arena on April 24. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $48-$112.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.

Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.

Earlier this year, the first Millennium Tour came to Enterprise Center with Omarion's group B2K headlining. That tour included St. Louis rapper Chingy.

 

 

