Millennium Tour coming to Chaifetz Arena with Omarion, Bow Wow lands a 2021 date

Update: This show has been rescheduled for May 9, 2021, at Chaifetz Arena after two 2020 dates that were postponed in light of the pandemic. Original tickets will be honored at the new date.

Original post: The Millennium Tour 2020 with Omarion, Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy, Lloyd and Sammie is at Chaifetz Arena on April 24. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $48-$112.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.