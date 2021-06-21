 Skip to main content
'Millennium Tour' with Omarion, Bow Wow is rescheduled for the fall at Chaifetz Arena
WE TV's "Bridezillas" Season 11 Premiere

Bow Wow attends WE TV's "Bridezillas" Season 11 premiere party at Arena on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

 Charles Sykes

Update: “The Millennium Tour” with Omarion, Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, Soulja Boy, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Sammie and special guest Ashanti will take place Nov. 19 at Chaifetz Arena.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $48.50-$112.50 at ticketmaster.com.

The show was originally scheduled for an earlier dates in 2020 and 2021. Tickets for the previous date will be honored at the new date.

Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.

Previous update: This show has been rescheduled for May 9, 2021 at Chaifetz Arena after two 2020 dates that were postponed in light of the pandemic. Original tickets will be honored at the new date.

Original post: The Millennium Tour 2020 with Omarion, Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy, Lloyd and Sammie is at Chaifetz Arena on April 24. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $48-$112.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.

Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.

Earlier this year, the first Millennium Tour came to Enterprise Center with Omarion's group B2K headlining. That tour included St. Louis rapper Chingy.

 

 

