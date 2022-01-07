Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town rejoin forces for tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town’s “The Bandwagon Tour” plays Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on May 20. The acts are co-headlining, and the tour is a recreation of 2018’s co-headlining tour of the same name.
The Cadillac Three is also on the bill.
Show time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $39.75-$99.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at livenation.com.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
