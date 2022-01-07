 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town rejoin forces for tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town

 Photo by Reid Long

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town’s “The Bandwagon Tour” plays Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on May 20. The acts are co-headlining, and the tour is a recreation of 2018’s co-headlining tour of the same name.

The Cadillac Three is also on the bill. 

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $39.75-$99.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at livenation.com.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test.

News