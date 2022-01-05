Missouri History Museum's Albert King tribute show is rescheduled over COVID-19 concerns

The Missouri History Museum’s Thursday Nights at the Museum Series will not kick off Jan. 6 as expected with the Albert King Alumni Tribute Show. The show is being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution with the uptick in COVID-19 cases.
The new date is June 2.
Other Thursday Nights at the Museum events are proceeding including Voices from the Grave: Missouri Emancipation Day on Jan. 13, Wrestling at the Chase on Jan. 20 and The Legacy of Harvey Milk on Jan. 27.
Also, the annual MLK Community Celebration is on for Jan. 15-Jan. 17.
Get more information at mohistory.org.
