Mitchell Tenpenny added as final show in Hot Country Nights series at Ballpark Village

Mitchell Tenpenny has been added to the Hot Country Nights: Homegrown Sessions lineup for March 12 at Ballpark Village's FOX Sports Midwest Live! It’s the final show of the series for its current season.
Meghan Patrick is also on the bill. DJ Whiskey Pete will open and close the show.
Show time is at 7 p.m.
The series is presented by 92.3 WIL and York.
Tickets start at $15; $10 tickets have already sold out.
Get more information at stlballpark.com and eventbrite.com.
