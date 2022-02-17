Modest Mouse coming to St. Louis Music Park with the Cribs

Modest Mouse is at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on May 25. The Cribs is also on the bill.
Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $54.50-$74.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at ticketmaster.com. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is required for entry.
“The Golden Casket” is the new album from Modest Mouse.
This summer will mark the second season for St. Louis Music Park.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
