Modest Mouse coming to St. Louis Music Park with the Cribs

 Photo by James Joiner

Modest Mouse is at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on May 25. The Cribs is also on the bill.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $54.50-$74.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at ticketmaster.com. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is required for entry.

“The Golden Casket” is the new album from Modest Mouse.

This summer will mark the second season for St. Louis Music Park.

