Moneybagg Yo's Pop's concert is canceled
Update: Moneybagg Yo's Oct. 16 concert at Pop's is canceled. On the venue's website, a message reads:

"Sorry to inform you but the Moneybagg Yo concert has been canceled due to production issues. This original tour was booked in 2020 and he has outgrown clubs. Wishing nothing but the best to Moneybagg Yo as he continues to grow."

The show had been rescheduled multiple times because of the pandemic.

Refunds will be issued and should be received in about five days.

Click here for more information.

Earlier post: Moneybagg Yo’s postponed March 21 concert at Pop’s will take place at 8 p.m. July 18. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Get more information at popsrocks.com. The postponement came in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

 

