Montez Coleman, Owen Ragland, Gene Dobbs Bradford added to Open Air Concert Series in Grand Center
UpdateMontez Coleman Quartet, Owen Ragland Trio, Paige Alyssa and “Harmonica Jazz” are the latest concerts added to Kranzberg Arts Foundation/Jazz St. Louis’ new Open Air Concert Series.

The shows take place in a tent outside of the Grandel.

The new shows: 

Sept. 18, Montez Coleman Quartet

Sept. 19, Owen Ragland Trio

Sept. 25, Dan Rubright Group

Sept. 26, Paige Alyssa

Oct. 2, The Kasimu-tet

Oct. 3, “Harmonica Jazz” with Sandy Weltman & Carolbeth True

Oct. 9, Malena Smith

Oct. 10, Gene Dobbs Bradford Experience

Tickets are on sale at metrotix.com.

Original post: Additional shows have been added to the new Open Air Concert Series in Grand Center. The concerts take place in an outdoor tent on the side of the Grandel, and the series is presented by Kranzberg Arts Foundation and Jazz St. Louis.

The new shows are:

Aug. 21, Ryan Marquez

Aug. 22, Mo Egeston All-Stars

Aug. 28 Bob Deboo Quartet

Aug. 29, Katarra Parson Trio

Sept. 4, Janet Evra

Sept. 5, Ben Reece’s Unity Quartet

Sept. 11, Ben Wheeler’s Sketchbook

Sept. 12, Anita Jackson

Concert tickets are $10.

The initial dates of the series were Be.Be & the Neo-Souls (Aug. 7), Brady Lewis Quartet (Aug. 8), Kaleb Kirby Quartet (Aug. 14) and Mark Harris II (Aug. 15).

Food and beverages are part of the event and must be ordered and paid for in advance.

Go to metrotix.com for tickets. Go to kranzbergartsfoundation.org for more information.

