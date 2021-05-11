 Skip to main content
Moon Taxi, Cory Wong coming to Delmar Hall in separate shows
Moon Taxi, Cory Wong coming to Delmar Hall in separate shows

Moon Taxi

 Courtesy of the artist

Moon Taxi and Cory Wong are coming to Delmar Hall in separate shows.

Moon Taxi’s “Silver Moon Tour” comes to Delmar Hall with a show on Oct. 31. Show time is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25-$30. 

Cory Wong & the Wongnotes featuring Antwaun Stanley are at Delmar Hall at 8 p.m. Feb. 15, 2022. Sierra Hull is also on the bill. Tickets are $27.50-$30.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. May 14 at ticketmaster.com. The Delmar Hall box office is not currently open.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

Delmar Hall has been closed since March 2020 but is reopening later this year.

 

