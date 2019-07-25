Moonchild is at the Old Rock House with a concert on Oct. 2. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $23.50-$26 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Click here for tickets.
Get more information at oldrockhouse.com.
The show is a Mike Judy Presents event.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Moonchild is at the Old Rock House with a concert on Oct. 2. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $23.50-$26 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Click here for tickets.
Get more information at oldrockhouse.com.
The show is a Mike Judy Presents event.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.