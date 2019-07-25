Subscribe for 99¢
Moonchild

Moonchild is at the Old Rock House with a concert on Oct. 2. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $23.50-$26 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Click here for tickets.

Get more information at oldrockhouse.com.

The show is a Mike Judy Presents event.

