Morgan Page heading to Ryse Nightclub for New Year's Eve
 Courtesy of the artsit

Dance music DJ Morgan Page is at Ryse Nightclub at Ameristar Casino for a New Year’s Eve. Event time is at 10 p.m.

General admission tickets are $25 with VIP options available. Tickets are at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at rysenightclub.com.

