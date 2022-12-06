Morgan Wallen adds a second concert date at Busch Stadium

Update: A second show has been added to country superstar Morgan Wallen's run at Busch Stadium. The new show is on July 6. Click here for more information.

Original post: Country superstar Morgan Wallen returns to St. Louis with a show July 7 at Busch Stadium as part of his “One Night at a Time World Tour.”

Parker McCollum is also on the bill along with Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman.

Wallen named his tour after one of the new songs on “One Thing at a Time — Sampler,” which will be released late Thursday. The songs on the sampler are “One Thing at a Time,” “Tennessee Fan” and “Days That End in Why.”

Tickets are $49.75-$269.75 at cardinals.com/morganwallen and morganwallen.com.

Verified Fan Registration is available through Sunday at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/morganwallen.

U.S. dates of Wallen’s tour begin April 15 in Milwaukee, with overseas dates beginning in March.

Wallen performed a sold-out show in August at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on his “Dangerous Tour.”

“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the 'Dangerous Tour,'" he said in a statement. "I had the time of my life, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am that my fans connected with the 'Dangerous' album the way they did. I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off; but the truth is — I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have. It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the 'One Night At A Time World Tour.' Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”

Wallen’s album “Dangerous” (2021) is the longest-running top 10 album by a solo artist.

In early 2021, Wallen was caught on video drunkenly using the N-word. The recording artist apologized for using the "unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur" after facing immediate consequences from radio stations, TV networks and his own record label.

The Los Angeles Times contributed to this report.