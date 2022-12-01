Morgan Wallen returns to St. Louis with a show at Busch Stadium

Country superstar Morgan Wallen returns to St. Louis with a show July 7 at Busch Stadium as part of his “One Night at a Time World Tour.”
Parker McCollum is also on the bill along with ERNEST & Bailey Zimmerman.
Wallen named his tour after one of the new songs on “One Thing at a Time — Sampler,” which will be released late Thursday. The songs on the sampler are “One Thing at a Time,” “Tennessee Fan” and “Days That End in Why.”
Tickets are $49.75-$269.75; sales are through cardinals.com/morganwallen and at morganwallen.com.
Verified Fan Registration is available through Sunday at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/morganwallen.
U.S. dates of Wallen’s tour begin April 15 in Milwaukee, with overseas dates beginning in March.
Wallen performed a sold-out show in August at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on his “Dangerous Tour.”
“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the 'Dangerous Tour,'" he said in a statement. "I had the time of my life, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am that my fans connected with the 'Dangerous' album the way they did. I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off; but the truth is — I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have. It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the 'One Night At A Time World Tour.' Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”
Wallen’s album “Dangerous” (2021) is the longest-running top 10 album by a solo artist.