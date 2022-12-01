Morgan Wallen returns to St. Louis with a show at Busch Stadium

“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the 'Dangerous Tour,'" he said in a statement. "I had the time of my life, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am that my fans connected with the 'Dangerous' album the way they did. I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off; but the truth is — I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have. It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the 'One Night At A Time World Tour.' Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”