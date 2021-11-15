 Skip to main content
Morgan Wallen's 'The Dangerous Tour' coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Controversial country star Morgan Wallen will perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Aug. 27 as part of his “The Dangerous Tour.”

Hardy is also on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 3 at morganwallen.com. Ticket prices are coming.

The tour begins Feb. 3 in Evansville, IN, and is in support of his “Dangerous: The Double Album.”

Wallen is mounting his comeback after he saw himself embroiled in controversy or using a racial slur caught on film.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

