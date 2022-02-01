 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mother Mother coming to the Pageant with Sir Sly and Transviolet

Mother Mother

Mother Mother

 Courtesy of the artist

Mother Mother’s fall tour comes to the Pageant wit a show at 8 p.m. Oct. 6. Sir Sly and Transviotet are also on the bill.

Tickets are $30-$45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at ticketmaster.com.

COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cara Delevingne felt isolated growing up as a 'queer child'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News