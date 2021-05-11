 Skip to main content
Motion City Soundtrack bringing anniversary tour to the Pageant
Motion City Soundtrack bringing anniversary tour to the Pageant

Motion City Soundtrack

Motion City Soundtrack

 Courtesy of the band

Motion City Soundtrack’s “Commit This to Memory 17 Year Anniversary Tour” comes to the Pageant with a show Jan. 24, 2022. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35-$40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 14 at ticketmaster.com. The Pageant box office has not yet reopened.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

The tour begins Aug. 14 in Wilmington, N.C.

 

