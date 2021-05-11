Motion City Soundtrack bringing anniversary tour to the Pageant

Motion City Soundtrack’s “Commit This to Memory 17 Year Anniversary Tour” comes to the Pageant with a show Jan. 24, 2022. Show time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $35-$40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 14 at ticketmaster.com. The Pageant box office has not yet reopened.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
The tour begins Aug. 14 in Wilmington, N.C.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
