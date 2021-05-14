Motley Crue, Def Leppard concert at Busch Stadium is moved to 2022

Refund options will be made available once the new date is announced.

Original post: “The Stadium Tour” with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will play Busch Stadium on June 25.

St. Louis and other cities were added to the tour after the previously-announced shows did so well including record-breaking sellouts.

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott said in a statement: “The word on the street was that fans were overly excited about this stadium tour even before it was announced...well it’s out there now & it keeps getting bigger & bigger...this is going to be a MONSTER of a tour!"

Poison’s Bret Michaels added “There are not enough words to thank the three generations of fans for making this such an exciting, record breaking, historical tour with the fastest sell outs in history at these stadiums.”

Tickets range from $49.50 to $750 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 10.

The tour begins June 21 in San Antonio. St. Louis is the third stop on the tour after Kansas City on June 23.