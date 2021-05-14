Motley Crue, Def Leppard concert at Busch Stadium is moved to 2022

Update: This concert has been moved for July 5, 2022. Tickets for previous dates will be honored at the new date. Refunds can also be requested.
Poison and Joan Jett are also on "The Stadium Tour" with Motley Crue and Def Leppard.
Earlier update: The 2020 Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett has been rescheduled for 2021 with a July 6 date at Busch Stadium. The show has previously been scheduled for June 25. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new dates. Refunds are at livenation.com/refund.
The rescheduling comes in the wake of the current pandemic.
We are excited to share our new dates for The Stadium Tour! 💥🤘
Previous update: The 2020 Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett coming to Busch Stadium June 25 has been postponed in wake of the current pandemic. Those with tickets are asked to hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the new date. The new 2021 date will be announced soon.
Refund options will be made available once the new date is announced.
Original post: “The Stadium Tour” with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will play Busch Stadium on June 25.
St. Louis and other cities were added to the tour after the previously-announced shows did so well including record-breaking sellouts.
Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott said in a statement: “The word on the street was that fans were overly excited about this stadium tour even before it was announced...well it’s out there now & it keeps getting bigger & bigger...this is going to be a MONSTER of a tour!"
Poison’s Bret Michaels added “There are not enough words to thank the three generations of fans for making this such an exciting, record breaking, historical tour with the fastest sell outs in history at these stadiums.”
Tickets range from $49.50 to $750 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 10.
The tour begins June 21 in San Antonio. St. Louis is the third stop on the tour after Kansas City on June 23.
Def Leppard was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. A Netflix documentary on Mötley Crüe, “The Dirt,” was released earlier this year.
