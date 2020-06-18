Motley Crue, Def Leppard concert at Busch Stadium is rescheduled for 2021

Update: The 2020 Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett has been rescheduled for 2021 with a July 6 date at Busch Stadium. The show has previously been scheduled for June 25. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new dates. Refunds are at livenation.com/refund.

The rescheduling comes in the wake of the current pandemic.

Previous update: The 2020 Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett coming to Busch Stadium June 25 has been postponed in wake of the current pandemic. Those with tickets are asked to hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the new date. The new 2021 date will be announced soon.

Refund options will be made available once the new date is announced.

Original post: “The Stadium Tour” with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will play Busch Stadium on June 25.

St. Louis and other cities were added to the tour after the previously-announced shows did so well including record-breaking sellouts.