Motown on Mondays lines up its May date at City Foundry STL

Motown on Mondays returns to City Foundry STL on May 31; event time is at 7 p.m. Spinning are DJ Mahf, VThom, James Biko and Hal Greens.
Tickets are $10-$15 and will be sold in pods. Tickets are at ticketweb.com.
-
Takashima Record Bar opens in the Grove with a more approachable, inclusive vibe
-
Fox Theatre reopens to the public with a sold-out St. Louis comedy showcase
-
Chris Stapleton bringing his 'All-American Road Show' to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
-
St. Louis Funny Bone finds a second home at Streets of St. Charles
-
Thomas Rhett's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre concert moves from summer to fall
Get more information at jamopresents.com.
The return of the event was April at City Foundry STL.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today