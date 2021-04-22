 Skip to main content
Motown on Mondays lines up its May date at City Foundry STL
Motown on Mondays

DJ Mahf at Motown on Mondays

 Photo by Taylor Hanks

Motown on Mondays returns to City Foundry STL on May 31; event time is at 7 p.m. Spinning are DJ Mahf, VThom, James Biko and Hal Greens.

Tickets are $10-$15 and will be sold in pods. Tickets are at ticketweb.com.

Get more information at jamopresents.com.

The return of the event was April at City Foundry STL.

 

