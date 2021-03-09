Mr. Blue Sky: A Tribute to the Electric Light Orchestra heading to the Pageant

The Pageant’s new “The Endeavor for Normalcy Series” brings Mr. Blue Sky: A Tribute to the Electric Light Orchestra to the venue on April 9. Show time is at 8 p.m.
The show is presented by KSHE 95.
Tickets are $30 and go on sale at 5 p.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. The box office is not open for sales. Tickets are reserved in groups of two seats or four seats.
All COVID-19 precautions and procedures will be strictly followed including face coverings, social distancing and no casual standing, gathering or dancing in common areas.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
