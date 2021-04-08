 Skip to main content
Mr. Blue Sky: A Tribute to the Electric Light Orchestra sells out the Pageant
 Courtesy of the artist

Update: Mr. Blue Sky: A Tribute to the Electric Light Orchestra at the Pageant April 9 is sold out. Get more information at thepageant.com.

Original post: The Pageant’s new “Endeavor for Normalcy" series brings Mr. Blue Sky: A Tribute to the Electric Light Orchestra to the venue on April 9. Show time is 8 p.m.

The show is presented by KSHE 95.

Tickets are $30 and go on sale at 5 p.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. The box office is not open for sales. Tickets are reserved in groups of two seats or four seats.

All COVID-19 precautions and procedures will be strictly followed including face coverings, social distancing and no casual standing, gathering or dancing in common areas. 

The Pageant is also presenting Jake’s Leg on April 3.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

