Ms. Robbie of 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' headlining show at the Sheldon Concert Hall
Ms. Robbie of 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' headlining show at the Sheldon Concert Hall

Robbie "Ms. Robbie" Montgomery

Robbie "Ms. Robbie" Montgomery

 Photo by Di’unta Gaines

“A Night to Remember” with Ms. Robbie will take place Oct. 1 at the Sheldon Concert Hall.

Comedian Jay Lamont and gospel singer Erica Reed are also on the bill.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $50 at metrotix.com.

Ms. Robbie (Robbie Montgomery) recently released a new single titled “Ain’t My Stuff Good Enough.”

Ms. Robbie starred in the OWN reality series “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” with her family for nine seasons. The show detailed the ups and downs of running a soul food restaurant. The show ended in 2018.

 

