 Skip to main content
Ms. Robbie of 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' Sheldon Concert Hall is canceled
0 comments

Ms. Robbie of 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' Sheldon Concert Hall is canceled

{{featured_button_text}}
Robbie "Ms. Robbie" Montgomery

Robbie "Ms. Robbie" Montgomery

 Photo by Di’unta Gaines

Update: This show has been canceled over concerns over new COVID-19 regulations.

Original post: “A Night to Remember” with Ms. Robbie will take place Oct. 1 at the Sheldon Concert Hall.

Comedian Jay Lamont and gospel singer Erica Reed are also on the bill.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $50 at metrotix.com.

Ms. Robbie (Robbie Montgomery) recently released a new single titled “Ain’t My Stuff Good Enough.”

Ms. Robbie starred in the OWN reality series “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” with her family for nine seasons. The show detailed the ups and downs of running a soul food restaurant. The show ended in 2018.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How Prince William and Kate are getting ready for the new school year

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News