Ms. Robbie of 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' Sheldon Concert Hall show is canceled

Update: Ms. Robbie's show at the Sheldon Concert Hall has been canceled over the venue's new COVID-19 regulations.

A statement from Ms. Robbie reads:

"Due to Covid stipulations at the venue, I regretfully have to postpone my event at the Sheldon Concert Hall for a later date. I love all my supporters and want to allow them the proper time to be able too comply and meet all the venue guidelines. A new date will be announced soon."

Original post: “A Night to Remember” with Ms. Robbie will take place Oct. 1 at the Sheldon Concert Hall.

Comedian Jay Lamont and gospel singer Erica Reed are also on the bill.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $50 at metrotix.com.

Ms. Robbie (Robbie Montgomery) recently released a new single titled “Ain’t My Stuff Good Enough.”