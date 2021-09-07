Ms. Robbie of 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' Sheldon Concert Hall show is canceled

Update: Ms. Robbie's show at the Sheldon Concert Hall has been canceled over the venue's new COVID-19 regulations.
A statement from Ms. Robbie reads:
"Due to Covid stipulations at the venue, I regretfully have to postpone my event at the Sheldon Concert Hall for a later date. I love all my supporters and want to allow them the proper time to be able too comply and meet all the venue guidelines. A new date will be announced soon."
Original post: “A Night to Remember” with Ms. Robbie will take place Oct. 1 at the Sheldon Concert Hall.
Comedian Jay Lamont and gospel singer Erica Reed are also on the bill.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $50 at metrotix.com.
Ms. Robbie (Robbie Montgomery) recently released a new single titled “Ain’t My Stuff Good Enough.”
Ms. Robbie starred in the OWN reality series “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” with her family for nine seasons. The show detailed the ups and downs of running a soul food restaurant. The show ended in 2018.
