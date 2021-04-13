Mt. Joy, Trampled By Turtles heading to Chesterfield Amphitheater

Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles are together at Chesterfield Amphitheater with a show on Sept. 28. Show time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $35-$100 at eventbrite.com. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 16.
Click here for COVID-19 policies at the venue.
Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.
The show is by Jamo Presents.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
