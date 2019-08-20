BET digital show “FINDING” returns on Aug. 23 with a spotlight on St. Louis’ own Murphy Lee, as revealed exclusively by billboard.com.
Another St. Louis staple, Chingy, will be spotlighted as well on the series in a different episode, along with Case, Lil Zane, Nicole Wray and Youngbloodz. The show is a where-are-they-now type of series.
The trailer for season two dropped today.
Watch the series of BET’s YouTube page.
Lee rose to fame as part of storied St. Louis rap act St. Lunatics, and later as a Grammy-winning solo act. Chingy was recently featured on tour with B2K, and his hits include “Right Thurr” and “One Call Away.”