Murphy Lee, Reggie Son headlining STL Fest at City Foundry
Murphy Lee, Reggie Son headlining STL Fest at City Foundry

Murphy Lee and Reggie Son

 Kevin C. Johnson

STL Fest featuring Murphy Lee and Reggie Son will take place May 30 at City Foundry for two shows. 

STL Fest featuring Murphy Lee and Friends is at 3 p.m. May 30. STL Fest featuring Reggie Son and Friends is at 7 p.m. May 30.

Tickets are $45-$65, and tickets to the shows are sold separately. A bundle package encompassing both shows is also available.

The concerts are presented outdoors in a pod setup.

Get more information at jamopresents.com.

 

