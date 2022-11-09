Music at the Intersection early bird tickets going on sale Nov. 11

It’s not too early to start making plans for 2023’s Music at the Intersection, taking place Sept. 9-10 outdoors in Grand Center.
Long before the lineup for 2023 is announced, a limited run of reduced price tickets are available for sale beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 (it’s not uncommon for big music festivals to sell early bird tickets before the lineup is announced).
2023 festival tickets can be purchased for the same 2022 early bird price of $69 for a single day pass or $129 for a weekend pass. This sale will close Jan. 1.
After Jan. 1, fans will need to wait until late winter or early spring when Music at the Intersection announces its artist lineup with new ticket prices.
“Anyone who attended Music at the Intersection in 2022 knows we throw a hell of a party. We’re not letting up for 2023. We have amazing artists in our sights and attendees’ experience top of mind. This pre-sale is the chance for fans to lock in their ticket early, at a low cost, trusting that we’re going to once again deliver an inspired and immersive weekend of art and music,” says Chris Hansen, executive director of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation.
Early bird tickets will be available through
metrotix.com and musicattheintersection.org.
The festival will once again feature four stages with over fifty national, regional and St. Louis artists, a local legend tribute, VIP and family experiences, and more.
2023 marks the third year for Music at the Intersection, which kicked off with a smaller, indoor version in 2021 before going big in 2022 with names such as Erykah Badu, Gary Clark Jr., Hiatus Kaiyote, Buddy Guy, and more, along with the festival’s own micro-conference Intersessions and more.
Attendees will find an enhanced and fine-tuned festival in 2023.
Hansen says “There were a lot of lessons learned from production and hospitality to guest relations and marketing, our festival team hasn’t stopped discussing ideas for advancement and improvement. However, we’ve also been celebrating our successes. We truly did bring St. Louis together. That was the goal, to see St. Louis elevated. The festival was truly representative of St. Louis’ imprint on the American songbook. It punched high enough that it was a world-class festival in any city, but it was uniquely ours.”
Photos: Scenes from the first day of Music at the Intersection
Maurice Falls, a director for Music at the Intersection, left, takes a poster from Ajani Bayoc, an art student at the Kansas City Art Institute during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Bayoc was working at a booth in the Mural Walk Market for his father St. Louis based artist Cbabi. Photo by Daniel Shular
Foxing performs on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. The event continues through Sunday.
Christy Canon, left, poses while Rachel Brewster takes photos at the Mural Walk during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Cannon and Brewster drove to St. Louis from Memphis for their first Music at the Intersection. Photo by Daniel Shular
Hip-hop and soul artist Makis Rageen dances as music plays at he Sinse Cannabis stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Dylan Triplett performs at the Big Top Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
DJ Lexodous of St. Louis plays a set at the Sinse Cannabis stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in the Grand Center Arts District.
Conor Murphy of Foxing sings Sept. 10, 2022, on the Washington Avenue Stage at Music at the Intersection in Grand Center.
BJ the Chicago Kid performs at the Field Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Lamar Harris of Lamar Harris' Georgia Mae sings with backup singers on the Field Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
The backup singers of Lamar Harris' Georgia Mae sway to the music as the band plays on the Field Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Lamar Harris of Lamar Harris' Georgia Mae plays the trombone on the Field Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Lamar Harris of Lamar Harris' Georgia Mae performs on the Field Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Lamar Harris of Lamar Harris' Georgia Mae plays the trombone with the band on the Field Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
BJ the Chicago Kid performs at the Field Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Erykah Badu performs on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Erykah Badu performs on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
St. Louis based painter Sherelle Speed holds a painting of Erykah Badu in the front row before her performance on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Erykah Badu performs on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, left, and U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, right, introduce Erykah Badu before her performance on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Seviin Li performs a tribute honoring Tina Turner on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Seviin Li performs a tribute honoring Tina Turner on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Patrons line up for drinks in the VIP lounge at Sophie's during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Angel Kinnel, left, cheers as Hiatus Kaiyote takes the stage to preform at the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Seviin Li performs a tribute honoring Tina Turner on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Murphy Lee and Kyjuan perform on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Murphy Lee and Kyjuan perform on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Musician Angela Winbush, center, reacts after receiving the
St. Louis Legends Award from St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, left, and U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, right, during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Hiatus Kaiyote performs at the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush introduces musician Angela Winbush on the Washington Avenue Stage for the St. Louis Legends Award during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Hiatus Kaiyote performs at the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Murphy Lee and Kyjuan perform on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, left, and U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, right, pose for photos with musician Angela Winbush after presenting her with a lifetime achievement award on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
DJ LadyJock, left, poses for a photo while playing a set with DJ She Beats at the DJ Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Hiatus Kaiyote performs at the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Hiatus Kaiyote performs at the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Hiatus Kaiyote performs at the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Hiatus Kaiyote performs at the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Peter Martin performs with his band at the Big Top Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival Sept. 10. Photo by Daniel Shular
Hiatus Kaiyote performs at the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Peter Martin performs with his band at the Big Top Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Photo by Daniel Shular
Photos: Scenes from the second day of Music at the Intersection
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Robert Glasper performs during day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Gary Clark Jr. performs during day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Gary Clark Jr. performs during day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Gary Clark Jr. performs Sept. 11, 2022, at Music at the Intersection in Grand Center.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Gary Clark Jr. performs during day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Gary Clark Jr. performs during day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Robert Glasper performs during day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Festivalgoers watch Robert Glasper perform during day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Gary Clark Jr. performs during day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Gary Clark Jr. performs during day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Festivalgoers grab a drink inside Sophie's Artist Lounge during day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Gary Clark Jr. performs during day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Festivalgoers make their way between stages during day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Robert Glasper performs during day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Robert Glasper performs during day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
John Scofield performs during day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
John Scofield performs during day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
John Scofield performs Sept. 11, 2022, at Music at the Intersection in Grand Center.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Teresa Hencke, of Columbia, Ill., (left) and Micki Lahr, of Normal, Ill., attend day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Doug and Debbi Audiffred, of St. Louis, attend day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Chelsie Carter (left) and Val West, both of St. Louis, attend day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Carter attended the festival to celebrate her birthday.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Gretchen Karcher (left) and Josh Meyer, both of Decatur, Ill., attend day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Nykea Edwards, of Maryland Heights, (left) and Jamillah Boyd, of St. Louis, attend day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Adam Holderbaum, of Collinsville, and Kayla Bush, of Edwardsville, attend day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Adam White and Taylor Madden, both of St. Louis, attend day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Jess Harman (left) and Louis Scaringella, both of Kansas City, Mo., attend day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The two-day music festival in Grand Center Arts District is presented by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation, Steward Family Foundation and Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Jen Rankin, of Flint Hill, Mo., (from the left) Seri Brillhart, of Chesterfield, and Rachael Narsh, of Chesterfield, attend day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Kristina Kozlowski, of Fenton, (left) and Jessica Gangwes, of University City, attend day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Tom Clutter (left) and Amanda Kowalski, both of St. Louis, attend day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Mike and Jenny Massimino, of Des Peres, (from the left) with Joe Pfeiffer, of St. Louis, and Dawn Harrod, of Kirkwood, during day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Cenia Bosman, of Creve Coeur, (left) and Cheryl Walker, of St. Louis, attend day two of Music at the Intersection in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Day two of Music at the Intersection
Gary Clark Jr. performs Sept. 11, 2022, at Music at the Intersection.
