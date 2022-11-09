Music at the Intersection early bird tickets going on sale Nov. 11

It’s not too early to start making plans for 2023’s Music at the Intersection, taking place Sept. 9-10 outdoors in Grand Center.

Long before the lineup for 2023 is announced, a limited run of reduced price tickets are available for sale beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 (it’s not uncommon for big music festivals to sell early bird tickets before the lineup is announced).

2023 festival tickets can be purchased for the same 2022 early bird price of $69 for a single day pass or $129 for a weekend pass. This sale will close Jan. 1.

After Jan. 1, fans will need to wait until late winter or early spring when Music at the Intersection announces its artist lineup with new ticket prices.

“Anyone who attended Music at the Intersection in 2022 knows we throw a hell of a party. We’re not letting up for 2023. We have amazing artists in our sights and attendees’ experience top of mind. This pre-sale is the chance for fans to lock in their ticket early, at a low cost, trusting that we’re going to once again deliver an inspired and immersive weekend of art and music,” says Chris Hansen, executive director of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation.

Early bird tickets will be available through metrotix.com and musicattheintersection.org.

The festival will once again feature four stages with over fifty national, regional and St. Louis artists, a local legend tribute, VIP and family experiences, and more.

2023 marks the third year for Music at the Intersection, which kicked off with a smaller, indoor version in 2021 before going big in 2022 with names such as Erykah Badu, Gary Clark Jr., Hiatus Kaiyote, Buddy Guy, and more, along with the festival’s own micro-conference Intersessions and more.

Attendees will find an enhanced and fine-tuned festival in 2023.