Music at the Intersection festival announces its 2021 dates

The postponed Music at the Intersection, which had been scheduled for September 2020 and postponed because of the pandemic, has been moved to Sept. 10-12, 2021.

The Kranzberg Arts Foundation and Steward Family Foundation is presenting Music at the Intersection, a three-day festival through the Grand Center Arts District. National, local and regional acts will perform across multiple genres.

Music acts and ticket information will be announced early 2021.

Kranzberg Art Foundation executive director Chris Hansen said in a statement:"We are excited to bring a truly homegrown music festival back to St. Louis and hopefully help to rebuild our local music economy which has taken such a hard hit this year. We can't wait to safely reunite our arts community again and bring some healing through a shared cultural experience that offers something for everyone."