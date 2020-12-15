 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Music at the Intersection festival announces its 2021 dates
0 comments

Music at the Intersection festival announces its 2021 dates

{{featured_button_text}}

The postponed Music at the Intersection, which had been scheduled for September 2020 and postponed because of the pandemic, has been moved to Sept. 10-12, 2021.

The Kranzberg Arts Foundation and Steward Family Foundation is presenting Music at the Intersection, a three-day festival through the Grand Center Arts District. National, local and regional acts will perform across multiple genres.

Music acts and ticket information will be announced early 2021.

Kranzberg Art Foundation executive director Chris Hansen said in a statement:"We are excited to bring a truly homegrown music festival back to St. Louis and hopefully help to rebuild our local music economy which has taken such a hard hit this year. We can't wait to safely reunite our arts community again and bring some healing through a shared cultural experience that offers something for everyone."  

Adds David Steward: “The Grand Center Arts District is a St. Louis community staple, and music is its heartbeat. I am grateful to the Kranzberg Arts Foundation for creating an opportunity to showcase local, regional and national talent, while in turn positioning St. Louis as a global arts leader.”

Read more about the original plans here.

There’s no update at this point on the accompanying St. Louis Music Week or the Midwest Music Summit.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch more

Videos

Passing time and telling time: Valerie Schremp Hahn's top stories of 2020

  • 0

From the lifestyle beat, the Post-Dispatch reporter shares her most memorable stories of coping during the pandemic.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports