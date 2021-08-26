Music at the Intersection festival, Kranzberg Arts Foundation venues announce new COVID-19 guidelines

New COVID-19 policies are being rolled out for the upcoming Music at the Intersection Sept. 10-12 throughout Grand Center, as well as for all Kranzberg Arts Foundation indoor venues and ticketed performance venues.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required for single-day pass ticketholders and weekend ticketholders before they can receive their wristbands for Music at the Intersection concerts. The festival features over sixty acts performing at several Grand Center venues mostly indoors.

Performers include Roy Ayers, Gregory Porter, Lalah Hathaway, Lee Fields and the Expressions, Booker T. Jones, Bettye LaVette, Keyon Harrold and many others.

Music at the Intersection shows are taking place at the Fox Theatre, Jazz St. Louis, the Sheldon Concert Hall, the Grandel, the Big Top, and the Open Air Tent.

Guests will need to bring a photo ID and either their physical vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card. Unvaccinated patrons and children under 12 must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test: either a PCR test taken within 72 hours of box office check-in or an antigen test taken within 24 hours.

Guests must also wear a face mask at all indoor venues.