Music at the Intersection festival, Kranzberg Arts Foundation venues announce new COVID-19 guidelines

New COVID-19 policies are being rolled out for the upcoming Music at the Intersection Sept. 10-12 throughout Grand Center, as well as for all Kranzberg Arts Foundation indoor venues and ticketed performance venues.
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required for single-day pass ticketholders and weekend ticketholders before they can receive their wristbands for Music at the Intersection concerts. The festival features over sixty acts performing at several Grand Center venues mostly indoors.
Performers include Roy Ayers, Gregory Porter, Lalah Hathaway, Lee Fields and the Expressions, Booker T. Jones, Bettye LaVette, Keyon Harrold and many others.
Music at the Intersection shows are taking place at the Fox Theatre, Jazz St. Louis, the Sheldon Concert Hall, the Grandel, the Big Top, and the Open Air Tent.
Guests will need to bring a photo ID and either their physical vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card. Unvaccinated patrons and children under 12 must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test: either a PCR test taken within 72 hours of box office check-in or an antigen test taken within 24 hours.
Guests must also wear a face mask at all indoor venues.
If the new COVID-19 policies prevent existing ticket buyers from being able to attend, refunds are available up until Sept. 9. Anyone impacted should contact MetroTix at 314-534-1111.
Music at the Intersection is presented by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation, which also spelled out new policies for the venues run by the foundation.
Effective Sept. 1, patrons 12 and older must show vaccination or negative COVID-19 proof if dining inside KAF food and beverage venues such as Sophie's Artist Lounge, Blueprint at High Low, and the Dark Room.
Proof of vaccination or negative test is not required for KAF patio seating at KAF food and beverage venues and KAF Galleries.
Effective Sept. 10, all patrons 12 and older must show vaccination or negative COVID-19 proof upon entry for all ticketed events at KAF indoor performance venues, including the Grandel, .ZACK Theatre, the Marcelle, Black Box and Studio at the Kranzberg, High Low Listening Room and the Dark Room.
With the exception of Music at the Intersection festival (Sept 10-12), proof of vaccination or negative test will not be required in KAF outdoor venues the Big Top and Open Air Tent.
The above policies are in addition to an existing mask policy, which went into effect at the organization’s indoor venues in late July. Masks are currently required in all Kranzberg Arts Foundation indoor facilities.
Get more information on Music at the Intersection by clicking here and tickets by clicking here.