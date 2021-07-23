Music at the Intersection official schedule is released for Grand Center event

Music at the Intersection, the sprawling three-day festival rolling out throughout Grand Center Sept. 10-12, has released its official schedule detailing venues and times of the over sixty acts.
Among the acts performing are Roy Ayers, Gregory Porter, Lalah Hathaway, Booker T. Jones, Bettye LaVette, Lee Fields & the Expressions, the Soul Rebels + GZA, Nikki Hill, DāM-FunK, the Baylor Project, Keyon Harrold and many more, performing at the Fox Theatre, the Sheldon Concert Hall, the Grandel, Jazz St. Louis, the Dark Room and the Big Top and the Open Air tent.
Friday, Sept. 10 (6 p.m.-1 a.m.)
Fox Theatre
Tonina, 7 p.m.
Lee Fields & the Expressions, 8:15 p.m.
Roy Ayers, 10 p.m.
The Big Top
Naked Rock Fight, 6:30 p.m.
Brothers Lazaroff, 8 p.m.
Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, 9:30 p.m.
The Sheldon Concert Hall
Heartcave, 7 p.m.
Beth Bombara, 8:15 p.m.
The Mighty Pines, 9:45 p.m.
The Grandel
Brother Francis & The Soultones, 9 p.m.
Dave Grelle’s Playadors, 10:15 p.m.
Ikebe Shakedown, 11:45 p.m.
Jazz St. Louis
Mike Zito, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Open Air VIP Tent
Ben Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept 11 (12 p.m. - 1 a.m.)
Fox Theatre
Mark Harris II, 6 p.m.
Scooter Brown, 6:45 p.m.
St. Louis Legends Award Presentation: The Bosman Twins, 7:25 p.m.
Keyon Harrold, 7:45 p.m.
Gregory Porter, 9:30 p.m.
The Big Top
Kenny DeShields, 12 p.m.
Sample Kulture, 1:30 p.m.
Blvck Spvde, 3 p.m.
DāM-FunK, 4:30 p.m.
iLLPHONiCS, 6:15 p.m.
Midwest Avengers, 7:45 p.m.
The Soul Rebels featuring GZA, 9:15 p.m.
The Sheldon Concert Hall
Kaleb Kirby, 1 p.m.
Brady Lewis, 2:30 p.m.
The Baylor Project, 4 p.m.
Be.Be & The Neosouls, 6 p.m.
Katarra, 7:30 p.m.
Bettye LaVette, 9 p.m.
The Grandel
Parisian, 9 p.m.
18andCounting and TheOnlyEnsemble, 10:30 p.m.
Brock Seals, 12 a.m.
Jazz St. Louis
Janet Evra, 5:30 p.m.
Open Air VIP Tent
Ryan Marquez, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept 12 (12 p.m. - 11 p.m.)
Fox Theatre
Anita Jackson, 6 p.m.
Denise Thimes, 7:15 p.m.
Lalah Hathaway, 8:45 p.m.
The Big Top
Funky Butt Brass Band, 12 p.m.
Booker T. Jones, 1:30 p.m.
Huntertones, 3:30 p.m.
Roland Johnson, 5:15 p.m.
Selwyn Birchwood, 6:45 p.m.
Marquise Knox, 8:15 p.m.
Don Bryant featuring the Bo-Keys, 9:45 p.m.
The Sheldon Concert Hall
Cara Louise Band, 12 p.m.
Hillary Fitz Band, 1:30 p.m.
Nikki Hill, 3 p.m.
Western States, 4:45 p.m.
One Way Traffic, 6:15 p.m.
John Henry, 7:45 p.m.
The Grandel
Jr. Clooney, 3 p.m.
The Scandaleros, 4:30 p.m.
We Are Root Mod, 6 p.m.
LoopRat, 7:30 p.m.
Jazz St. Louis
Clark Terry Centennial Project, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Open Air VIP Tent
Syna So Pro, 5 p.m.
Tickets are currently on sale at MetroTix, and packages range from $160 for all-weekend access to $55-$70 for a day-pass. VIP options are also available.
Music at the Intersection is offering a livestream ticket allowing fans to virtually watch all ten shows taking place at Fox Theatre. Starting Wednesday, July 28 at 10 a.m., weekend livestream tickets can be purchased for $25.