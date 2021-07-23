Music at the Intersection official schedule is released for Grand Center event

Music at the Intersection , the sprawling three-day festival rolling out throughout Grand Center Sept. 10-12, has released its official schedule detailing venues and times of the over sixty acts.

Among the acts performing are Roy Ayers, Gregory Porter, Lalah Hathaway, Booker T. Jones, Bettye LaVette, Lee Fields & the Expressions, the Soul Rebels + GZA, Nikki Hill, DāM-FunK, the Baylor Project, Keyon Harrold and many more, performing at the Fox Theatre, the Sheldon Concert Hall, the Grandel, Jazz St. Louis, the Dark Room and the Big Top and the Open Air tent.