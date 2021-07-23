 Skip to main content
Music at the Intersection official schedule is released for Grand Center event
0 comments

Music at the Intersection official schedule is released for Grand Center event

{{featured_button_text}}
Roy Ayers

Roy Ayers

 Courtesy of the artist

Music at the Intersection, the sprawling three-day festival rolling out throughout Grand Center Sept. 10-12, has released its official schedule detailing venues and times of the over sixty acts.

Among the acts performing are Roy Ayers, Gregory Porter, Lalah Hathaway, Booker T. Jones, Bettye LaVette, Lee Fields & the Expressions, the Soul Rebels + GZA, Nikki Hill, DāM-FunK, the Baylor Project, Keyon Harrold and many more, performing at the Fox Theatre, the Sheldon Concert Hall, the Grandel, Jazz St. Louis, the Dark Room and the Big Top and the Open Air tent.

Music at the Intersection Friday

Music at the Intersection Friday
Music at the Intersection Satruday

Music at the Intersection Saturday
Music at the Intersection Sunday

Music at the Intersection Sunday

Friday, Sept. 10 (6 p.m.-1 a.m.)

Fox Theatre

Tonina, 7 p.m.

Lee Fields & the Expressions, 8:15 p.m.

Roy Ayers, 10 p.m.

The Big Top

Naked Rock Fight, 6:30 p.m.

Brothers Lazaroff, 8 p.m.

Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, 9:30 p.m.

The Sheldon Concert Hall

Heartcave, 7 p.m.

Beth Bombara, 8:15 p.m.

The Mighty Pines,  9:45 p.m.

The Grandel

Brother Francis & The Soultones, 9 p.m.

Dave Grelle’s Playadors, 10:15 p.m.

Ikebe Shakedown, 11:45 p.m.

Jazz St. Louis

Mike Zito,  7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Open Air VIP Tent

Ben Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept 11 (12 p.m. - 1 a.m.)

Fox Theatre

Mark Harris II, 6 p.m.

Scooter Brown, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis Legends Award Presentation: The Bosman Twins, 7:25 p.m.

Keyon Harrold, 7:45 p.m.

Gregory Porter, 9:30 p.m.

The Big Top

Kenny DeShields, 12 p.m.

Sample Kulture, 1:30 p.m.

Blvck Spvde, 3 p.m.

DāM-FunK, 4:30 p.m.

iLLPHONiCS, 6:15 p.m.

Midwest Avengers, 7:45 p.m.

The Soul Rebels featuring GZA, 9:15 p.m.

The Sheldon Concert Hall

Kaleb Kirby, 1 p.m.

Brady Lewis, 2:30 p.m.

The Baylor Project, 4 p.m.

Be.Be & The Neosouls, 6 p.m.

Katarra, 7:30 p.m.

Bettye LaVette, 9 p.m.

The Grandel

Parisian, 9 p.m.

18andCounting and TheOnlyEnsemble, 10:30 p.m.

Brock Seals, 12 a.m.

Jazz St. Louis

Janet Evra, 5:30 p.m.

Open Air VIP Tent

Ryan Marquez, 4:30 p.m. 

Sunday, Sept 12 (12 p.m. - 11 p.m.)

Fox Theatre

Anita Jackson, 6 p.m.

Denise Thimes, 7:15 p.m.

Lalah Hathaway, 8:45 p.m.

The Big Top

Funky Butt Brass Band, 12 p.m.

Booker T. Jones, 1:30 p.m.

Huntertones, 3:30 p.m.

Roland Johnson, 5:15 p.m.

Selwyn Birchwood, 6:45 p.m.

Marquise Knox, 8:15 p.m.

Don Bryant featuring the Bo-Keys, 9:45 p.m.

The Sheldon Concert Hall

Cara Louise Band, 12 p.m.

Hillary Fitz Band, 1:30 p.m.

Nikki Hill, 3 p.m.

Western States, 4:45 p.m.

One Way Traffic, 6:15 p.m.

John Henry, 7:45 p.m.

The Grandel

Jr. Clooney, 3 p.m.

The Scandaleros, 4:30 p.m.

We Are Root Mod, 6 p.m.

LoopRat, 7:30 p.m.

Jazz St. Louis

Clark Terry Centennial Project, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Open Air VIP Tent

Syna So Pro, 5 p.m.

Tickets are currently on sale at MetroTix, and packages range from $160 for all-weekend access to $55-$70 for a day-pass. VIP options are also available.

Music at the Intersection is offering a livestream ticket allowing fans to virtually watch all ten shows taking place at Fox Theatre. Starting Wednesday, July 28 at 10 a.m., weekend livestream tickets can be purchased for $25.

Music at the Intersection is pro-vaccine, supports mask wearing and follows public health guidelines.  

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eric Clapton Won't Play Venues That Require Vaccinations

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports