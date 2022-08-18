Music at the Intersection's pre-party with Angela Winbush is canceled

Update: Music at the Intersection's pre-party Sept. 9 at the Sheldon Concert Hall honoring St. Louis native singer Angela Winbush is canceled. The culprit is a scheduling conflict.

The event was to feature St. Louis singers and musicians, led by Coco Soul and friends, honoring singer-producer Winbush.

Refunds will be issued automatically.

For more information go to thesheldon.org or call 314-533-9900.

Winbush will still be honored at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Music at the Intersection where she will receive the St. Louis Legends Award just before Erykah Badu's headlining performance on the main stage on Washington Avenue in Grand Center.

Original post: St. Louis-bred soul singer Angela Winbush receives her flowers with “It’s the Real Thing: St. Louis Celebrates Angela Winbush” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Sheldon Concert Hall.

The event will feature Coco Soul and Friends, St. Louis singers and musicians, honoring singer, songwriter and producer Winbush through song.

Winbush rose to fame as one half of the famed R&B duo Rene & Angela, and also produced for artists such as Janet Jackson, the Isley Brothers, Sheena Easton and Lalah Hathaway. Her solo hits include "I've Learned to Respect (The Power of Love)," "Angel,” “Lay Your Troubles Down," "It’s the Real Thing” and "Treat U Rite."

The event is a Music at the Intersection pre-party; the festival takes place Sept. 10-11 in Grand Center.

Tickets are $25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 15 at metrotix.com. Entry to the Winbush event is not included as part of the Music at the Intersection ticket or pass and must be purchased separately.

On Sept. 10 at Music at the Intersection — which will feature more than 50 acts, including Erykah Badu and Robert Glasper, across four stages — Winbush will be honored with the festival's St. Louis Legends Award on the Washington Avenue Main Stage, just before Badu’s performance.