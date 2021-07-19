Musiq Soulchild coming to the Ambassador as part of Euphoria St. Louis weekend

Musiq Soulchild will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Ambassador. Justin Hoskin is opening. Charlie Chan Soprano is spinning; radio personality Isis Jones is hosting.
Tickets start at $39.99. Click here for tickets.
Get more information at thenewambassadorstl.com.
The concert is part of the larger Euphoria St. Louis event taking place all weekend that also includes a day party, brunch and gala. The concert is day three of Euphoria.
More information on Euphoria is at euphoriastl.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
