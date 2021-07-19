 Skip to main content
Musiq Soulchild coming to the Ambassador as part of Euphoria St. Louis weekend
Musiq Soulchild coming to the Ambassador as part of Euphoria St. Louis weekend

Muisq Soulchild

Music Soulchild

 Courtesy of the artist

Musiq Soulchild will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Ambassador. Justin Hoskin is opening. Charlie Chan Soprano is spinning; radio personality Isis Jones is hosting.

Tickets start at $39.99. Click here for tickets.

Get more information at thenewambassadorstl.com.

The concert is part of the larger Euphoria St. Louis event taking place all weekend that also includes a day party, brunch and gala. The concert is day three of Euphoria. 

More information on Euphoria is at euphoriastl.com.

