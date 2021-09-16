Mvstermind coming to Delmar Hall

Mvstermind is at Delmar Hall with a concert on Oct. 9 that’s an EP release event for his “Great” project.
Special guests will be added to the tour.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
-
Lucinda Williams coming to the Pageant in 2022 after Sheldon Concert Hall cancellation
-
Chuck Berry's grandsons are keeping rock pioneer's legacy alive
-
Faith No More's tour is canceled including St. Louis Music Park date
-
200+ fall concerts, including Rolling Stones, Harry Styles, Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Chris Stapleton
-
Music at the Intersection with Roy Ayers, Lee Fields rolls out with great music, sparse crowds
Tickets are $20-$25 on sale at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at delmarhall.com.
Delmar Hall requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today