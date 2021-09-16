 Skip to main content
Mvstermind coming to Delmar Hall
Mvstermind coming to Delmar Hall

Mvstermind is at Delmar Hall with a concert on Oct. 9 that’s an EP release event for his “Great” project.

Special guests will be added to the tour.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20-$25 on sale at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

Delmar Hall requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry.

 

