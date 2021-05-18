My Morning Jacket heading to Stifel Theatre for fall show

My Morning Jacket is at Stifel Theatre with a show on Nov. 2; show time is at 7 p .m.
Bedouine is also on the bill.
Tickets are $29.50-$89.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 at ticketmaster.com.
This is My Morning Jacket’s first U.S. headline tour in five years.
The dates begin Aug. 27 in Charlotte.
Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
