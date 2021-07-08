 Skip to main content
Myles Kennedy heading to Red Flag in midtown
Myles Kennedy heading to Red Flag in midtown

Myles Kennedy

Myles Kennedy

 Photo by Chuck Brueckmann

Myles Kennedy is at Red Flag with a concert on Sept. 13. Show time is at 8 p.m.

The show is a stop on his “The Ides of March Tour.”

Tickets are $30-$50 at etix.com.

105.7 the Point and Mike Judy Presents are presenting the show.

Get more information at redflagstl.com.

 

