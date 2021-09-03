 Skip to main content
Myles Kennedy's Red Flag concert is canceled
0 comments

Myles Kennedy's Red Flag concert is canceled

{{featured_button_text}}
Myles Kennedy

Myles Kennedy

 Photo by Chuck Brueckmann

Update: This show is canceled. Click here for more information.

Original post: Myles Kennedy is at Red Flag with a concert on Sept. 13. Show time is at 8 p.m.

The show is a stop on his “The Ides of March Tour.”

Tickets are $30-$50 at etix.com.

105.7 the Point and Mike Judy Presents are presenting the show.

Get more information at redflagstl.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebs born on September 2nd: Salma Hayek, Keanu Reeves and more

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News