NandoSTL hosting free concert from Gaslight Studio

Update: NandoSTL's Old Rock House concerts may have been postponed twice because of the pandemic, but he has lined up a virtual performance as a way of thanking his fans. That performance will take place on his Facebook event page and on YouTube straight from Gaslight Studio at 8 p.m. tonight (Sept. 10), and is free.

He says to expect a high-quality virtual performance, and to also expect to hear from those who make the NandoStL brand work.

Previous post: NandoSTL's once-postponed concert at the Old Rock House has been postponed again in light of the current pandemic. The sold-out show was originally scheduled for May 23, then moved to Aug. 22.