NandoSTL hosting free concert from Gaslight Studio

Update: NandoSTL's Old Rock House concerts may have been postponed twice because of the pandemic, but he has lined up a virtual performance as a way of thanking his fans. That performance will take place on his Facebook event page and on YouTube straight from Gaslight Studio at 8 p.m. tonight (Sept. 10), and is free.
He says to expect a high-quality virtual performance, and to also expect to hear from those who make the NandoStL brand work.
Previous post: NandoSTL's once-postponed concert at the Old Rock House has been postponed again in light of the current pandemic. The sold-out show was originally scheduled for May 23, then moved to Aug. 22.
On his Facebook page, he wrote: "It saddens me to announce that due to the increase in Covid cases we will be forced to postpone "Steal the Show: Nandostl Live". We appreciate your continuous support and if you've bought tickets they will be applied to the new date when announced. Refunds are also available as well.
We still plan to give you all the show of a lifetime, so this postponement will only bring out even more from us when the world opens."
NandoSTL was one of the top winners at the SLUM Fest Awards in February.
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!