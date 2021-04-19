 Skip to main content
NandoSTL sells out City Foundry with Retro Champ, Tommo, GQu3, and Concert Black
NandoSTL sells out City Foundry with Retro Champ, Tommo, GQu3, and Concert Black

2020 SLUM Fest Awards

NandoSTL performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

NandoSTL’s May 21 concert at City Foundry, 3730 Foundry Way, is sold out. Also on the bill are Retro Champ, Tommo, GQu3, and Concert Black (Blake Hernton).

Show time is a 8 p.m.

Get more information at jamopresents.com.

Strict COVID-19 protocols and procedures will be practiced; concert-goers will be their own pods.

 

