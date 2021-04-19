NandoSTL sells out City Foundry with Retro Champ, Tommo, GQu3, and Concert Black

NandoSTL’s May 21 concert at City Foundry, 3730 Foundry Way, is sold out. Also on the bill are Retro Champ, Tommo, GQu3, and Concert Black (Blake Hernton).
Show time is a 8 p.m.
-
-
-
-
-
Get more information at jamopresents.com.
Strict COVID-19 protocols and procedures will be practiced; concert-goers will be their own pods.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
