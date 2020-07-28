You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
NandoSTL's sold-out Old Rock House concert is postponed again
0 comments

NandoSTL's sold-out Old Rock House concert is postponed again

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
2020 SLUM Fest Awards

NandoSTL performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

NandoSTL's once-postponed concert at the Old Rock House has been postponed again in light of the current pandemic. The sold-out show was originally scheduled for May 23, then moved to Aug. 22.

On his Facebook page, he wrote: "It saddens me to announce that due to the increase in Covid cases we will be forced to postpone "Steal the Show: Nandostl Live". We appreciate your continuous support and if you've bought tickets they will be applied to the new date when announced. Refunds are also available as well.

We still plan to give you all the show of a lifetime, so this postponement will only bring out even more from us when the world opens."

NandoSTL was one of the top winners at the SLUM Fest Awards in February.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports