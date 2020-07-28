NandoSTL's sold-out Old Rock House concert is postponed again

NandoSTL's once-postponed concert at the Old Rock House has been postponed again in light of the current pandemic. The sold-out show was originally scheduled for May 23, then moved to Aug. 22.

On his Facebook page, he wrote: "It saddens me to announce that due to the increase in Covid cases we will be forced to postpone "Steal the Show: Nandostl Live". We appreciate your continuous support and if you've bought tickets they will be applied to the new date when announced. Refunds are also available as well.

We still plan to give you all the show of a lifetime, so this postponement will only bring out even more from us when the world opens."

NandoSTL was one of the top winners at the SLUM Fest Awards in February.

