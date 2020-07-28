NandoSTL's sold-out Old Rock House concert is postponed again

NandoSTL performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
NandoSTL's once-postponed concert at the Old Rock House has been postponed again in light of the current pandemic. The sold-out show was originally scheduled for May 23, then moved to Aug. 22.
On his Facebook page, he wrote: "It saddens me to announce that due to the increase in Covid cases we will be forced to postpone "Steal the Show: Nandostl Live". We appreciate your continuous support and if you've bought tickets they will be applied to the new date when announced. Refunds are also available as well.
We still plan to give you all the show of a lifetime, so this postponement will only bring out even more from us when the world opens."
NandoSTL was one of the top winners at the SLUM Fest Awards in February.
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
Ricki G performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
Luqman (center) accepts the award for Hip-hop pioneer during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
NandoSTL performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
From left: noWhere members Sir Eddie C, Tea Cup Dragun and Zado, all of St. Louis, attend the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
NandoSTL performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
Jaee the Artist performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
NandoSTL accepts an award for Best new artist during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
Katarra Parson performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
LouTribe Jigg performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
noWhere performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
Corey Black addresses the crowd after winning the spoken-word award at the SLUM Fest Awards on Feb. 1, 2020, at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
Louis Conphliction performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
Jaee the Artist performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
Kill Em All performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
Ricki G performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
KVtheWriter accepts the award for Best female artist during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
Katarra Parson accepts the award for Best R&B during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
MC Tres accepts the award for Video of the year during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
LouTribe Jigg performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
Kill Em All performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
noWhere accepts the Best group award during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
From left: RSF the Regime members E.J. Carter, Miss Alley Cat and B. Roye, all of St. Louis, attend the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
"Polite Coolery" podcast hosts Maurice Couch (left) and Justin Powell, both of St. Louis, attend the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
Raven Miner (left) and Lex Chandler, both of St. Louis, attend the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
Ricki G (left) and Paris Guerin, both of St. Louis, attend the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
DJ Nico (left) and Cue Coldblooded, both of St. Louis, attend the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
2020 SLUM Fest Awards
Amber Teplitz-Crawford and Lil Mike, both of St. Louis, attend the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
