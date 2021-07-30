Natasha Bedingfield, Neon Trees, Tiffany, Alex Newell among St. Louis' "Pride is Alive' performers at Ballpark Village

Pride St. Louis has announced its headliners for 2021’s St. Louis “Pride is Alive” celebration taking place Aug. 27-29 at new location Ballpark Village’s Together Credit Union Plaza.
Performing are a mix of entertainers including Neon Trees, Tiffany, Natasha Bedingfield, Alex Newell, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Robin S., VINCINT, and MK xyz.
The outdoor event is free to the public.
“Pride is Alive” features performances, a kickoff Happy Hour and more.
Get more information at stlballparkvillage.com and pridestl.org.
All current COVID guidelines will be adhered to in compliance with current local, State and Federal guidelines.