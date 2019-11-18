Nathaniel Rateliff, in support of an upcoming solo album, brings his "And It's Still Alright" tour to Stifel Theatre at 8 p.m. March 19.
The "special evening of music" will showcase stripped-back performances with just Rateliff and an acoustic guitar, as well as performances with a full band. Guests Sam Evian and Hannah Cohen are also on the bill.
Rateliff is a native of Hermann, Mo. He has performed with his band, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, in November 2018 at Stifel Theatre, in 2017 at LouFest in Forest Park and in 2016 at the Pageant.
Tickets are $32-$72 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at nathanielrateliff.com, ticketmaster.com, the Enterprise Center box office, the Pageant box office and Suite 100 at the Pageant.
The show is presented by 105.7 the Point and the Pageant.