Nathaniel Rateliff's Stifel Theatre concert moves from March to November

Nathaniel Rateliff's postponed March 19 concert at Stifel Theatre moves to Nov. 14. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. The news is confirmed on Rateliff's official website.
The postponement came in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 locally, nationally and worldwide.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
