Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats bringing tour to St. Louis Music Park with Margo Price

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats comes to St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on Oct 9.
Margo Price is also on the bill.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 27 at ticketmaster.com.
St Louis Music Park was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but was delayed. The amphitheater will open this summer.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
