Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats bringing tour to St. Louis Music Park with Margo Price
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats bringing tour to St. Louis Music Park with Margo Price

2019 Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival - Day 2

Nathaniel Rateliff of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

 Photo by Al Wagner, Invision/AP

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats comes to St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on Oct 9.

Margo Price is also on the bill.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 27 at ticketmaster.com.

St Louis Music Park was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but was delayed. The amphitheater will open this summer.

 

