You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
National Blues Museum, Helium Comedy Club closed until further notice
0 comments

National Blues Museum, Helium Comedy Club closed until further notice

Subscribe today: $3/3 months
One Year anniversary of the National Blues Museum

Barbara and Dennis Sulik, of Elkhorn, Wisconsin look on at an exhibit at the National Blues Museum on March 29, 2017 in downtown St. Louis. The Suliks are traveling to New Orleans and decided to stop at the museum because it was a listed at a popular attraction on Google. This weekend will mark the one year anniversary of its 2016 opening. (Photo by Michael Thomas)

 Michael Thomas

The National Blues Museum and Helium Comedy Club in the St. Louis Galleria are both now closed in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. Both will remain closed until further notice, according to representatives from each. Get more information at heliumcomedy.com and at nationalbluesmuseum.org.

Social gatherings of more than ten people are banned in St. Louis beginning today.

• Read about retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus.

• Read the list of area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus.

• Area events canceled or postponed

• Read the list of canceled sports events.

• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county

• COVID-19 cases in the United States

• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports