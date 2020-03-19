National Blues Museum, Helium Comedy Club closed until further notice

The National Blues Museum and Helium Comedy Club in the St. Louis Galleria are both now closed in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. Both will remain closed until further notice, according to representatives from each. Get more information at heliumcomedy.com and at nationalbluesmuseum.org.

Social gatherings of more than ten people are banned in St. Louis beginning today.

