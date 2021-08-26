National Blues Museum requiring vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for ticketed events

The National Blues Museum downtown is now requiring patrons for its ticketed events to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test taken within five days before shows.
The policy begins Sept. 9, and is in line with many venues doing the same thing including Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, the Pageant, Delmar Hall, the Factory, Off Broadway, Blue Strawberry, and Pop's.
Get more information at nationalbluesmuseum.org.
Beginning September 9th, 2021, the National Blues Museum will require all concert audience members to be fully vaccinated to attend all ticketed events. Audience members will be asked to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 5 days before shows. 1/8 pic.twitter.com/lQfMsD8hvI— NationalBluesMuseum (@NatBluesMuseum) August 25, 2021
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
