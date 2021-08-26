 Skip to main content
National Blues Museum requiring vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for ticketed events
National Blues Museum opens in St. Louis

Scenes from the opening of the National Blues Museum at 615 Washington Avenue on Saturday, April 2, 2016 in St. Louis. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com

 Huy Mach

The National Blues Museum downtown is now requiring patrons for its ticketed events to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test taken within five days before shows.

The policy begins Sept. 9, and is in line with many venues doing the same thing including Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, the Pageant, Delmar Hall, the Factory, Off Broadway, Blue Strawberry, and Pop's.

Get more information at nationalbluesmuseum.org.

 

 

