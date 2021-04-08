Neal Francis heading to City Foundry STL in concert

Neal Francis is at City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, with a concert at 8 p.m. May 14.
-
Tickets are $17.50-$20 and on sale at 10 a.m. April 9 at ticketweb.com. Seating will be sold in pods.
COVID-19 protocols and procedures will be strictly enforced throughout.
The show is by Jamo Presents.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
