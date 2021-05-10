 Skip to main content
NEEDTOBREATHE heading to St. Louis Music Park
NEEDTOBREATHE heading to St. Louis Music Park

NEEDTOBREATHE’s “Into the Mystery Tour” will come to St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show at 7 p.m. Sept. 7.

Switchfoot and the New Respects are also on the bill.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. May 10 at ticketmaster.com.

St. Louis Music Park is opening later this summer. The amphitheater was originally scheduled to open a year ago but never opened because of the pandemic.

 

