Neko Case set to make her debut at the Sheldon Concert Hall
Neko Case set to make her debut at the Sheldon Concert Hall

Neko Case is at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show at 8 p.m. June 26. A special guest will be announced.

Tickets are $32-$55 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at metrotix.com and by calling 314-534-1111. The ticket prices include a $1 charity donation to Peer Solutions.

This is Case's debut at the Sheldon Concert Hall.

Go to thesheldon.org for more information.

 
