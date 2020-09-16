Neko Case's 2020 concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall moves to 2021

Update: Neko Case's 2020 concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall originally scheduled for June 26 has been rescheduled to June 27, 2021.

Ticket buyers wishing to attend the rescheduled date should hold onto their tickets as they're valid at the new date. Those who are not able to attend the rescheduled date are eligible to request a refund at the original point of purchase, but are asked to consider donating the cost of their tickets to the non-profit Sheldon Arts Foundation.

Refunds should be requested by June 26, 2021 through MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or at online@metrotix.com.

Previous post: Neko Case is at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show at 8 p.m. June 26. A special guest will be announced.

Tickets are $32-$55 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at metrotix.com and by calling 314-534-1111. The ticket prices include a $1 charity donation to Peer Solutions.

This is Case's debut at the Sheldon Concert Hall.

Go to thesheldon.org for more information.